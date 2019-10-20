Eric Ebron had himself one heck of a drive for the Colts in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.
After jumping over a Texans defender earlier in the drive, Ebron was targeted by quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the back of the end zone and made a ridiculous, one-handed touchdown catch. It initially was ruled incomplete, but a review reversed the call and gave Indianapolis a 21-9 lead early in the third.
Take a look at the catch:
Wow.
The Colts held on to win 30-23 and now sit in first place in the AFC South.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images