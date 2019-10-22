Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some NFL players apparently celebrate Christmas a couple months early.

In case you missed it, Tom Brady raised some eyebrows Monday night when he presented a gift to New York Jets wideout Demaryius Thomas, who was traded by the New England Patriots last month. And, well, Brady can expect a gift of his own Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit Gillette Stadium.

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to give Brady a pair of custom cleats that honor the 42-year-old quarterback’s status as the greatest signal-caller of all time, per Akron Beacon-Journal’s Nate Ulrich.

Check this out:

#Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he has a pair of goat hair cleats to give #Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before or after Sunday's game. OBJ also has a pair for himself. "But I’m gonna give them to him because he’s one of the GOATs, and he’s more the GOAT than I am." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 22, 2019

Patriots fans no doubt will perceive this as a sign that Beckham truly wants to be Brady’s teammate, though that scenario likely never will unfold.

However, the Patriots did bolster their receiving corps Tuesday morning when they reportedly traded for wideout Mohamed Sanu.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images