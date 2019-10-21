Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a diehard Red Sox fan, you probably remember where you were on the night of Oct. 20, 2004.

Of course, that was the night Boston knocked the New York Yankees from the American League Championship Series when it secured a 10-3 Game 7 win.

The 2004 season certainly was one to remember, as the Red Sox looked destined to get bounced from the ALCS for the second year in a row after going down 3-0 to the Yankees. But they did the impossible and made the one of the best comebacks in Major League Baseball history.

Re-live the moment below, that happened exactly 15 years ago.

#OTD in 2004, the @RedSox became the 1st team in @MLB history to win a best-of-7 #postseason series after losing the 1st 3 games. pic.twitter.com/SkuZBCAqPN — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 20, 2019

Ah, memories.

The Red Sox went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals for their first World Series championship in 86 years.

Boston missed the postseason this year, while the Houston Astros ended New York’s World Series hopes Saturday with a thrilling Game 6 win.

