Lamar Jackson has a great deal of respect for Tom Brady, but when the opening whistle sounded Sunday night in Baltimore, the six-time Super Bowl champion became just another opponent for the dynamic young quarterback.

Jackson shined in the biggest win of his career to date. The Ravens signal-caller accounted for three total touchdowns as Baltimore handed New England its first loss of the season. The Patriots quarterback tipped his cap to Jackson after the game, and the 22-year-old responded with equal praise for Brady.

But as the two AFC powerhouses collided at M&T Bank Stadium, it didn’t dawn on Jackson he was outdueling arguably the greatest football player who’s ever lived. Jackson isn’t resting on his laurels after his electric performance, either, as he’s confident the Ravens will see the reigning Super Bowl champs in January.

“When I was on the field, you know, it didn’t hit me,” Jackson said on the latest edition of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “I’m trying to compete when I touch that field. My goal is to come out with victories and that’s what I wanted to do. Like I said before, I didn’t care who I was playing against. Tom Brady, the GOAT of all GOATs, six Super Bowls, 20 years doing it. The guy’s still playing like he’s a second-year player, third-year player like he’s, you know, a young guy in the league. Still can’t take nothing from him. It was crazy, you know? I know we’ll see him again, so just gotta prepare.”

It certainly wouldn’t be shocking if the Ravens and Patriots meet in the postseason. And if Jackson is tasked with trying to lead Baltimore through Foxboro en route to football’s biggest stage, it’s safe to say he won’t be intimidated by the challenge.

