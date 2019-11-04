Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Parker was relatively quiet when the Patriots were undefeated, but the FS1 talking head returned with a vengeance following New England’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Parker, of course, is one of the biggest Patriots haters around. Between calling Tom Brady the “L.O.A.T.” (luckiest of all time) and regularly labeling the Patriots as “cheaters,” Parker hasn’t met a New England Super Bowl title that he believes is impervious to criticism.

So, when the Patriots were throttled Sunday night on national TV, you just knew Parker would go off.

Here we go:

Tried to warn you that the @Patriots were frauds. Said they were worst 6-0 team I had ever seen. They were only 8-0 because of their easy-as-pie schedule. The @Ravens exposed them. And Brady could only cash in gift TOs. As I bet @RealSkipBayless, Pats won’t make AFC title game. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) November 4, 2019

That’s right: Despite losing for just the first time in 323 days, the Patriots are “frauds” and destined for an early playoff exit. Makes sense.

Here’s more from Parker:

Flacco beat Pats twice in NE in postseason. Should have been three if Evans didn’t drop winning TD pass. https://t.co/bEMtA0cQRQ — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) November 4, 2019

U living in the past Bro https://t.co/eg9Si3TR43 — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) November 4, 2019

We’re sure these takes will age well.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images