Belichick Advised Tebow to Stay at Florida

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about football. When he talks, Patriots players listen.

His audience, however, apparently extends all the way down the coast to Gainesville, Fla., where Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion Tim Tebow asked the coach for some advice on whether or not to return to the Gators for his senior season.

"I talked to Bill Belichick. He said whatever is the best decision for you," Tebow told The New York Times. "It’s not like its going to hurt you to go back. The same teams that want you now are going to want you later."

For Tebow, going back to "school" will hardly involve grueling homework

and study schedules. He tells the Times that his courseload is "easier"

than Matt Leinart's ballroom dancing class and that he's set to graduate in December.

He also said that Belichick, sometimes portrayed as rude or inconsiderate in the national media, was genuine in offering his advice.

"He was talking both sides of the fence with me," Tebow said. "Just from knowing him, he was able to talk to me like a friend. And because he’s so close with coach [Urban] Meyer."