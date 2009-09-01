Brett Gardner Set to Take Batting Practice

Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, MLB.com reports. It will be his first action since fracturing his left thumb on July 25 during a collision with A’s second baseman Mark Ellis.

Gardner’s thumb is healing well. He traveled with the Yankees to Camden Yards in Baltimore, where he participated in flip-hitting drills on Monday and is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday.

"I really didn't have much discomfort," Gardner told the website. "I could feel it a little bit, but I was under the assumption that if I felt anything, I'd just shut it down and be careful. It's felt better every day.

"Any time you can see some live pitching and swing the bat a little bit, get some at-bats, it definitely helps.”