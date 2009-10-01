Joba Chamberlain Blasted, Booed In Yankees’ 4-3 Loss to Royals



NEW YORK — The Yankees ended the first regular season

at their new $1.5 billion ballpark the same way they began — with a loss.

Joba Chamberlain lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his final

tuneup for the postseason and was booed by fans at Yankee Stadium when he walked

off Wednesday night during the Kansas City Royals' 4-3 win over New York.

Derek Jeter homered leading off the first, and Nick

Swisher's 29th homer tied the score in the fifth, a two-run drive off Robinson

Tejeda.

Kansas City broke a seventh-inning tie when Mark Teahen

walked against Damaso Marte (1-3) and John Buck tripled off Sergio Mitre on a

catchable drive that Swisher got turned around on and then fell down. Yuniesky

Betancourt followed with a missed a squeeze bunt, and Buck was tagged out by

catcher Jorge Posada.

Jamey Wright (3-5) pitched two innings for the win in

relief off Robinson Tejeda, and Joakim Soria got three outs for his 30th save in

33 chances, stopping the Yankees' seven-game winning streak. After Betancourt's

throwing error from shortstop put runners on second and third with two outs in

the ninth, Ramiro Pena flied out to shallow center.

New York opened the ballpark on April 16 with a 10-2 loss

to Cleveland but went on to finish 57-24 (.704) at new Yankee Stadium, the

third-highest winning percentage since 1901 for a team in a first-year ballpark,

according to STATS LLC. The Boston Red Sox were 57-20 (.740) with one tie in

1912 at Fenway Park, and the Boston Somersets were 49-20 (.710) in 1901 at the

Huntington Avenue Baseball Grounds.

Hoping to be the Yankees' No. 4 starter in the AL

championship series and World Series, Chamberlain had a dreadful two-month

stretch starting in mid-August, going 0-4 with 8.42 ERA in eight starts. After

receiving a warning that he said "was a little bit more stern" from manager Joe

Girardi and coaches early last week, he rebounded to beat Boston on Friday.

"It's important that he has a good start," Girardi said

Wednesday. "He had a good start last time and he's had good starts during the

year, but we want him to have another good start because there are decisions

that still have to be made."

Girardi didn't give the pitcher another warning.

"I think the message was clear. I think he understood

the message that, you know, we needed to see him better," the manager said. "I

mean, it was only seven, eight days ago that we had it."

Chamberlain allowed three runs, seven hits and four

walks, throwing just 52 of 91 pitches for strikes and going to three-ball counts

on six of 22 batters.

He gave up run-scoring singles to Brayan Pena in the

first, Teahen in the third and another to Pena that finished his night in the

fourth. It could have been worse: the Royals loaded the bases with one out in

the second before Tug Hulett popped out and Billy Butler flied out.

When Girardi finally came to the mound, Chamberlain

headed back to the dugout with his head bowed, then while in foul territory

looked up toward the stands.

Notes

Yankee Stadium finished with its first season

with a major league-leading 237 home runs, tied for the 18th-most during one

season at a major league ballpark, STATS LLC said. New York hit 136 home runs at

home, matching the eighth-highest total in big league history. … Home

attendance was an AL-high 3.72 million, down 13 percent from last year's 4.29

million at old Yankee Stadium, which had a bigger capacity. … New York started

all its regulars for the first time since clinching the AL East on Sunday, but

started pulling some after the sixth inning. Girardi plans to use his regulars

Friday at Tampa Bay when CC Sabathia goes for his 20th win. … Kansas City ends

the season with a three-game series at the Metrodome, which closes after this

season. … Freddy Guzman, trying to make the Yankees' postseason roster as a

pinch runner, was thrown out trying to steal second by Buck in the seventh

inning.