Eric Mangini Questions Lions’ Injuries

BEREA, Ohio — Browns coach Eric Mangini is questioning whether the Detroit Lions faked injuries to slow down Cleveland's no-huddle offense.

Mangini, who bemoaned the final, chaotic seconds of Cleveland's 38-37 loss Sunday, noted the Lions had several players leave the field injured, only to return. Mangini was asked if he was accusing Lions coach Jim Schwartz, whom he worked with previously in Cleveland, of having his players fake injuries.

"I'm just saying there were a lot of them," Mangini said Monday.

Mangini also feels the officials made an incorrect pass interference call at the end of the game, which gave the Lions an untimed down on the Cleveland 1-yard line. On the extra snap, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his fifth touchdown pass.