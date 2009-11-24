Jets’ David Clowney’s Twitter Account Hacked

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets say wide

receiver David Clowney's Twitter account has been hacked, and a series of

expletive-filled tweets are not being written by him.

The Jets issued a statement Monday night alerting fans

that a "rogue tweeter" was sending out vulgar messages under Clowney's account.

Clowney, who has more than 6,700 followers, was not available for comment.

Clowney, a frequent poster, has had previous

Twitter-related trouble. He was suspended by coach Rex Ryan for one game earlier

in the season when he admitted posting that he was unhappy with his playing time

in the team's game against New England in Week 2.