Jets’ David Clowney’s Twitter Account Hacked

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets say wide
receiver David Clowney's Twitter account has been hacked, and a series of
expletive-filled tweets are not being written by him.
The Jets issued a statement Monday night alerting fans
that a "rogue tweeter" was sending out vulgar messages under Clowney's account.
Clowney, who has more than 6,700 followers, was not available for comment.
Clowney, a frequent poster, has had previous
Twitter-related trouble. He was suspended by coach Rex Ryan for one game earlier
in the season when he admitted posting that he was unhappy with his playing time
in the team's game against New England in Week 2.
