Rays Close to Trading Akinori Iwamura

According to Roger Mooney of the Bradenton Herald, the Tampa Bay Rays are close to dealing second baseman Akinori Iwamura to a National League team.

The Rays have a $4.5 million option on Iwamura with the deadline to pick it up looming one day after the conclusion of the World Series. Should the Rays not pick up this option and fail to trade him, the 2008 AL pennant winners will owe the third baseman-turned-second baseman a $550,000 buyout and he will become a free agent.

Iwamura played three years in Tampa Bay, hitting .290 in just 69 games this past summer due to a knee injury he suffered in May. Should the Rays deal Iwamura, Ben Zobrist and newcomer Sean Rodriguez (who was acquired in the Scott Kazmir trade with the Angels this summer) could both see time as Jason Bartlett‘s doubleplay partner.