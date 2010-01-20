Home of Dolphins and Super Bowl XLIV Renamed as Sun Life Stadium

The home of the Miami Dolphins and the host site of this year's Super Bowl and Pro Bowl will go by the name Sun Life Stadium. The official announcement was made on Wednesday morning, though The Associated Press reported the change earlier in the week.

"As Sun Life’s tagline will tell you, 'Sooner or later you'll get to know their name,'" Dolphins CEO Mike Dee said at a Wednesday news conference. "The decision to partner with the Dolphins to brand such a long-standing institution reflects the national and international prominence of the Dolphins and the stadium. In Sun Life, we have also found a partner that embraces our commitment to the community and the importance of giving back to the South Florida region."

Part of the effort to give back includes educational scholarships offered to South Florida students. Sun Life will invest $250,000 annually in the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

The stadium also is home to the University of Miami football team, the Orange Bowl and the Florida Marlins, though they are scheduled to relocate to their own venue in 2012. The stadium has undergone numerous name changes this decade. Originally called Joe Robbie Stadium, it was changed to Pro Player Stadium in 1996. It switched to Dolphin Stadium in 2005, before going by the name Land Shark Stadium last year — a name that was derived from Land Shark Lager.