Michael Jordan to Introduce Scottie Pippen at Hall of Fame Induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fittingly, Scottie Pippen will have Michael Jordan by his side again when he goes into the Hall of Fame.

Pippen will be presented by his former Chicago Bulls teammate when he is inducted Friday night. Each inductee is presented by a current Hall of Famer. Jordan was enshrined last year.

Pippen will be inducted twice Friday. Pippen and Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles, were part of the Dream Team that highlights the class along with Karl Malone and the 1960 U.S. Olympic team.

Malone will be presented by former Knicks center Willis Reed.