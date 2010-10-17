NFL Injury Update: Brett Favre, Peyton Hillis in for Week 6, Calvin Johnson Active, Legedu Naanee Out

Update: 12 p.m.: LeGarrette Blount is inactive for Tampa Bay, meaning that Earnest Graham will see a fair bit of work behind Cadillac Williams. Both Ray Rice and LeRon McClain are good to go for Baltimore, as is Haloti Ngata. Lance Briggs is out for Chicago.

Update 11:52 a.m.: Calvin Johnson is active for Sunday's game, Legedu Naanee is inactive.

11:30 a.m.: Both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre are poised to start in Sunday's games despite struggling with relatively serious aiments throughout the week.

On the other hand, those who will not be playing this week include: Reggie Bush, Jermichael Finley, Fred Taylor, Clinton Portis, Pierre Thomas, Chaz Schilens, Donald Brown and Seneca Wallace.

The Colts have a trio of questionable players heading into Sunday's matchup with the Redskins. Austin Collie, Pierre Garcon and Joseph Addai were all listed as questionable on the injury report, but all three look to be playing. With Donald Brown out, Mike Hart will serve as Addai's backup, and will likely see a significant load considering Addai's status.

Donovan McNabb is listed as questionable, but that has more to do with Mike Shanahan abusing injury reports than it does McNabb being questionable. He will play Sunday.

Peyton Hillis tweeted on Saturday that he will be ready for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and he will likely be receiving much of his usual load. Darren McFadden is questionable to play, and even if he does go, he will serve as Michael Bush's backup. Knowshon Moreno has returned to practice this week and will likely play for the Broncos on Sunday, though the extent to which he is used is unclear. LeSean McCoy, Jahvid Best and Josh Cribbs are all good to go, and Cribbs will likely be taking wildcat snaps for Cleveland with Colt McCoy starting. Ryan Matthews looks healthy enough for a full load of carries, so Mike Tolbert will likely see less action in San Diego.

Among wide receivers, Andre Johnson looks set to return to action this week, while Calvin Johnson's status is still up in the air. He is, though, said to be slightly better than 50-50 to play. Tampa's Mike Williams is questionable as well. Both Jacoby Jones of Houston and Demaryus Thomas of Denver also have that status, and are on teams with arrays of other options at the position. Chris Chambers is inactive for Kansas City.

Lawrence Tynes is inactive for the Giants. Shayne Graham will kick.

Check back for updates as game times near.