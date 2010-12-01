Report: Minnesota Vikings Contacted by Two Los Angeles Groups Over Relocation

The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the final year of their lease at the outdated Metrodome, meaning next year, the team could literally be anywhere.

Los Angeles, the subject of increasingly-loud rumblings of new stadiums and franchise courtships, appears to again find itself in the center of relocation rumors, as two L.A. groups have reportedly contacted Vikings about possible relocation, ESPN.com reports.

“We have been approached by two different groups in Los Angeles — the Ed Roski group and more recently by former Timberwolves CEO Tim Leiweke and AEG,” Vikings vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said in a chat on the team’s website on Tuesday.

Bagley, however, downplayed the relocation rumors, saying that the Vikings have told both interested groups that the team is “focused on resolving the issue in Minnesota.”

Both the Minnesota Twins and University of Minnesota have built new stadiums in the area — something the Vikings have struggled to do, but Bagley asserted that that difficulty may soon be solved.

“We feel solid momentum and feel we’re well-positioned with the new legislature and governor,” he said. “Instead of spending energy speculating on other markets, let’s keep the focus on building a world-class facility for the community and the state of Minnesota.”

Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the facts. Owner Zygi Wilf toured L.A. Live, the city’s downtown entertainment complex, in 2009, but Bagley said that he was looking as a model of what to do in Minneapolis.

Leiweke, one of the potential buyers, spoke in October about his efforts to bring a team to Los Angeles, and has said that he is committed to bringing a stadium to downtown L.A.. He even has the support and partnership of Magic Johnson.

Roski, the other potential buyer, already has permission to build a stadium in Industry, Calif., 15 miles outside of L.A..

Lieweke’s AEG Group has also been reported to be interested in buying a stake in the San Diego Chargers — particularly given owner Alex Spanos‘ alleged interest in selling — but the Chargers have denied such reports.

The Vikings currently play in the Metrodome for free — to compensate for its outdated facilities.