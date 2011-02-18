Tuukka Rask Stops 34 Shots As Bruins Skate to 6-3 Victory Over Islanders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Tuukka Rask stopped 34 shots and six Bruins scored as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Recchi, Gregory Campbell, David Krejci, Tyler Seguin and Milan Lucic scored for the Bruins.

New York's four-game winning streak came to a halt. John Tavares scored twice to give him 23 goals on the season and Josh Bailey also had a goal for the Islanders. Rookie Michael Grabner had his six-game goal streak snapped.

Nathan Lawson started in net for the Islanders and stopped 13 of 18 shots before Al Montoya came off the bench to finish with 15 saves.

The Bruins started a six-game road trip that will take them to Western Canada and include two trips to Ottawa.

Against the Islanders, the first period belonged to Boston. The Bruins outshot New York 15-4 and took a 3-0 lead.

Wheeler picked up his ninth goal 1:52 into the game on a sharp-angle shot.

The Bruins struck again at 7:03 when the puck deflected in off Recchi's skate and the goal withstood a review. It was Recchi's 574th goal, moving him into 19th place on the NHL's career list.

Campbell's point shot went in off an Islanders player at 9:04 to make it 3-0.

The Bruins' dominance continued in the second as Krejci scored on wrist shot 55 seconds in.

Tavares got New York on the board 55 seconds later, wristing a shot past Rask.

Seguin rebuilt the four-goal lead, putting the puck into an open net at 2:48. That ended Lawson's night.

Bailey made it 5-2 on a quick wrister at 5:36, but Lucic connected on a rebound for a power-play goal at 7:17.

Tavares scored again at 12:57 of the final period.

NOTES

The Islanders agreed to a one-year contract extension with RW P.A. Parenteau. The 27-year-old Parenteau has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) this season. … The Islanders entered the game 11 points out of a playoff spot. … Boston, which began the night tied with Montreal atop the Northeast Division, improved to 17-7-4 on the road.