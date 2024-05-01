Jeremy Swayman’s Confident Bruins Will ‘Respond’ In Game 6

BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman has been brilliant in net for the Bruins against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Boston netminder entered Game 5 with a 3-0-0 record in the Stanley Cup playoffs’ opening round, a 1.34 goals-against average, and a .956 save percentage.

Unfortunately for Swayman and the Bruins, his winning streak was snapped by a 2-1 overtime loss that saved Toronto from elimination on Tuesday night.

Once again, Swayman stood on his head, stopping 31 of 33 Toronto shots for his first loss of the postseason. Regardless of the outcome in Game 5, the 25-year-old goaltender has complete confidence the Bruins will bounce back in Game 6.

“We saw an opportunity that we missed, and we’re not going to let that happen again,” Swayman said. “The motivation is completely internal, and it’s contagious in this locker room. We’ll be a different team come Thursday.”

Swayman added: “I think our leadership, first and foremost. The history of this team, the city we represent and the people in this locker room. The coaching staff through and through, our management … everybody is a great human being and wants the best for one another, and that’s contagious. There’s no other team that I would rather play for with that kind of integrity, work ethic and all-around just good people. That’s why we’re able to lean on each other in important moments and get the job done.”

The Anchorage, Alaska native told reporters he got “goosebumps” when he talked about his confidence in the franchise as they prepare to battle in Game 6.

“It’s really exciting, and we know we’re going to respond,” he said.

The Bruins will have the opportunity to end the Maple Leafs’ season on Thursday night when Boston heads north of the border to take on Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. Swayman won two of his four starts in Toronto and has faith that his team will advance to the second round.

“It’s self-explanatory: it’s Boston Bruins hockey, and that alone is what can motivate all of us,” Swayman said. “I understand what I’m representing, the magnitude of what the Spoked-B represents and I’m proud to wear it.

“That’s what’s going to help me and my teammates get the job done. (…) This team is so special; the city is so special because of the people that represent us and support us. It’s gonna feel good when we make them happy.”