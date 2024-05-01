BOSTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs have already had to hear enough about various historical trends during their latest postseason matchup against the Bruins.

Toronto has more to worry about than the potential reoccurrence of a pattern that doomed the Bruins last year after a historic regular season.

The Maple Leafs forced Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday night following Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Tuesday’s outcome for the Bruins sparked reminders of 2023 when Boston lost Game 5 in the first round in a similar fashion and led to a premature exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Is the chance to repeat history like Florida at all in Toronto’s mind?

“Don’t care,” Max Domi told reporters after the game. “Get ready for the next game. Nothing else matters.”

Having been on the Toronto team that blew a 3-1 lead of its own against the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 playoffs, John Tavares knows what has to happen for the Maple Leafs to stay alive against the Bruins.

“We’re just going to keep playing and make it as difficult as we can,” Tavares said. “… The more opportunities you have and you don’t close on it, you get a little bit tighter.”

What Toronto does care about is creating chances to pressure the Bruins and force as many uncomfortable scenarios for the remainder of the series.

“That’s what you want to do,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe shared after the game. “You want to build momentum in your own way. You want to make them uncomfortable. You want to make them pack up and head back up to Toronto.”

Keefe continued: “As difficult as this one was here tonight, the next one is going to be even harder. No matter where the game is played. Now, you got their attention again.”

The Bruins look to erase last year's memories and win the series in Game 6 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.