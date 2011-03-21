Mets Release Oliver Perez, Will Still Pay Him $12 Million

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets have released pitcher Oliver Perez two days after the left-hander allowed consecutive home runs to minor leaguers.

The Mets chose to absorb the $12 million remaining on Perez's $36 million, three-year contract rather than keep a pitcher who has been ineffective in trying to make the team as a reliever.

Perez was released Monday, three days after the team released Luis Castillo. The second baseman was set to make $6 million this season.

Perez had a spring training ERA of 8.38 in 9 2/3 innings.

His effectiveness slowly diminished after a 15-win 2007 season, and his velocity has been down since undergoing right knee surgery in 2009. Perez was 1-6 in seven starts to begin last season before being moved to the bullpen.