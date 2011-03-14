Report: NFLPA Orders Prospective Draftees to Boycott NFL Draft

Even with the NFL and NFLPA commencing what could be a lengthy legal battle, there was one annual event that was supposed to go on as planned, the upcoming NFL Draft.

Now, it appears that there won't be any sense of normalcy on that day either, as the NFLPA is ordering players invited to attend the draft to decline that opportunity, according to Adam Schefter.

Customarily, the league's top prospects are invited to the ceremony, both to shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell and to conduct interviews upon being selected. This year, however, that won't be happening.

"As of right now, this is 100 percent happening," said an NFLPA source. "This is going down."

In response, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello released the following statement: "We plan to invite the 15-20 top prospects and their families to New York as we normally do for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. And, as always, it is the decision of the players and their families as to whether they attend."

The draft is scheduled to begin April 28.