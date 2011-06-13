Pete Carroll Criticizes NCAA For Sanctions Against USC After Leaving for NFL

Pete Carroll just continues to tarnish his image as a respectable coach in the football world.
After nine years at the University of Southen California, where he won a national championship in the 2004-05 season, Carroll left for his second stint in the NFL in 2010 just as things were starting to heat up again in Los Angeles.
Unfortunately, it wasn't the kind of heat a head coach wants to talk about.
After allegations concerning USC star running back Reggie Bush arose, Carroll started planning his escape route. Despite bringing Bush into USC's program, he denied having any knowledge of improper gifts given to Bush and his family.
When asked if the allegations played into his decision to leave the university, he denied any connection.
Sunday, from behind his NFL head coaching mantle, Carroll spoke out against the sanctions on 710 ESPN in Los Angeles.
"[The NCAA has] to do what they do. They figure out how the thing is supposed to work," Carroll said in an interview with Mark Willard of 710 ESPN. "I don't agree with much of any of it. It's unfortunate that kids, years and years after, are punished for what the NCAA is dealing with from years and years before.
"That's the most unfortunate thing … kids that were in junior high at the time, or in grade school, are paying the price for it."
Still no admittance or remorse from the coach who denies any knowledge of events that are hurting a school he was involved with for almost 10 years.
