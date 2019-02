The NHL's salary cap will increase from $59.4 million to $64 million for the 2011-12 season, according to a report from TSN.

Teams and player agents have been notified by the league that the salary cap will have an upper limit of $64 million while the minimum limit will be at $48 million. This represents a $4.6 million increase from the 2010-11 salary cap.

The league's cap has increased every year since the lockout ended in 2005.