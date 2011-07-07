Red Sox Get Positive News on Jon Lester, Clay Buchholz, But Still No Timetable for Return for Either

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Terry Francona said he was happy to learn that injured pitchers Jon Lester and Clay Buchholz can move forward with their recoveries after both received examinations Wednesday.

Dr. Thomas Gill, who has seen both pitchers, released this summation of Lester's status:

"Jon Lester had an MRI today which confirmed the diagnosis of a latissimus strain. He will be treated with a period of rest from throwing, followed by progressive strengthening program. There is no specific timeframe for his return at this time. His status will be better defined following the All-Star break."

Francona said that the diagnosis was what they expected, but that the club can exhale knowing it's not anything more than that.

"It certainly feels good when you hear that," Francona said.

Lester will not throw before the All-Star break. Francona said there is no timetable for when he will resume a throwing program.

As for Buchholz, Gill offered up the following:

"Clay Buchholz was seen in consultation by Dr. Craig Brigham today in Charlotte. Dr. Brigham agreed with the team's assessment that the back symptoms can be treated with rehabilitation. Clay will be advanced in his activities as his symptoms allow."

Again, Francona took it as a positive that Buchholz does not have anything structurally wrong and has an injury from which he should recover in time. As for how long that recovery will last remains to be seen.

"He's safe to move on," Francona said. "We wanted to make sure he won't hurt himself. He’s not going to, which is good. … He’ll get treatment and progress as tolerated."

Francona echoed Gill's assessment that more will be known about the timetables for the two hurlers after the All-Star break.