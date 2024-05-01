Red Sox’s Garrett Cooper Leaves Boston Debut With Hand Injury

The Boston Red Sox truly cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries to start the 2024 season.

Boston went out and acquired infielder Garrett Cooper after Triston Casas sustained a rib injury that will cause him to miss significant time.

Cooper made his team debut on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants. In the fifth inning, the infielder suffered the latest injury for the Red Sox, leaving the game after being hit on the hand by San Francisco reliever Sean Hjelle.

Bobby Dalbec pinch-ran for Cooper as he exited the game after his third plate appearance in a Boston uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 All-Star hit .270 in 12 games with the Chicago Cubs this season. The Red Sox are the fifth team of Cooper’s MLB career after breaking in with the New York Yankees in 2017.

The Red Sox host the Giants in the series opener at Fenway Park. You can catch the game on NESN+.