Ted Williams Hits 400th Homer, Tony DeMarco Wins Boxing Match at Fenway Park in 1956

Editor’s note: Fenway Park opened on April 20, 1912. NESN.com will be celebrating Fenway’s 100-year anniversary with unique content from now until April 20, 2012.

Despite a solid 84-70 record, the 1956 Red Sox saw their season end with a fourth-place finish for the fourth consecutive year.

And once again, it was Ted Williams who provided the majority of the highlights for the '56 team. The 38-year old batted .345 for the season, placing him second in the league behind Yankees great Mickey Mantle.

In mid-July, Teddy Ballgame added to his personal record book when he recorded his 400th career home run at Fenway Park. Ironically, though, the bigger headlines from this monumental moment focused on him spitting in the direction of the vacant press boxes after the blast.

Williams' milestone homer came just three days after lefty Mel Parnell, pitching in the final season of his career, tossed a no-hitter in a July 14 matchup with the White Sox.

While the home team continued its struggles, there were several non-Red Sox sporting events that took place at Fenway in 1956. Boston native Tony DeMarco won a 10-round boxing match over Vince Martinez, while the Boston College football team played five more games at the ballpark. Fenway also hosted the Mayor's Charity Field Day in late June.

For more information on Fenway Park, visit Fenway Park 100.