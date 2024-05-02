Red Sox Wrap: Boston Lineup Gives Complete Effort, Beats Giants

The Boston Red Sox defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-2 in the middle game of a three-game set on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With the win, Boston moves to 18-13 while San Francisco moves to 14-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston put together several quality at-bats for the second straight day. The Red Sox chased Logan Webb early on Tuesday night and chipped away against San Francisco starter Erik Miller.

Boston got production up and down the lineup, working four walks and getting at least one RBI from six different hitters. Rafael Devers stayed hot with a run-scoring double to start the scoring while Jarren Duran drove in a run and added yet another triple on the homestand. Connor Wong, Rob Refsnyder, Dominic Smith and Enmanuel Valdez all tallied an RBI of their own.

Kutter Crawford appreciated the run support as he bounced back with another deep start.

The Red Sox have shuffled the lineup constantly as injuries and new acquisitions have sparked frequent player movement. Boston pushed aside that uncomfortable reality for the ballclub’s fourth-straight win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran jumped back into the tie for MLB’s triples lead.

— Crawford went deep into the game again for the Red Sox, tossing seven strong innings of two-run ball.

— Smith drove in a run in his Red Sox debut.

First Red Sox RBI for Dominic Smith! pic.twitter.com/ZiMJWlLoIQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2024

UP NEXT

The Red Sox close out the series against the Giants on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.