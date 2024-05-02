Connor Wong Driving Highly-Productive Red Sox Catching Duo

Connor Wong had capable tools during his first few seasons with the Boston Red Sox. His impact to start 2024 far exceeds his previous production.

The 28-year-old continued a red-hot start to the season in Boston’s 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, tallying three more hits with an RBI. Wong’s batting average is up to .366 on the season with a 1.006 OPS.

“He’s swinging more,” Alex Cora offered, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Whatever he gets in the zone, he’s hitting hard. Him and Pete (Fatse) and the group have a good plan going into the game of what they want to do. It’s been fun to watch.”

“Simple and letting the ball travel,” Wong told NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Lou Merloni after the win. “Staying short with the swing. Try to swing at good pitches. Hopefully, good things happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wong and Reese McGuire are making a point to elevate their production as a collective position for the Red Sox. Boston’s catchers entered the day with the third-best average (.311) while ranking fifth in OPS (.866) among MLB’s team catching groups.

Beyond his improved bat, Wong turned in a stellar defensive play during the win, corralling a dribbler in front of the plate, spinning and firing a strike to first base to retire San Francisco’s Matt Chapman. That effort stood out on a Red Sox club that struggled mightily with the gloves to open the season.

“I think that’s the only play,” Wong said. “… I gotta bust out of the squat and try to make something happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cora believes Wong is among the best athletes on the team. He has company in the likes of Trevor Story, who impacted the game for the Red Sox in that way prior to his season-ending shoulder injury. His teammates see the abilities he brings to the diamond.

“He’s a super-athletic player as you saw today,” Kutter Crawford told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That might have been the best play I’ve ever seen (from) a catcher. He looked good doing it. It was really smooth. It’s been fun growing as a player myself with him growing together as a battery over the last couple years.”

Under the guidance of game plan coordinator and former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, Wong continues his development as a key contributor on and off the field for the Red Sox, establishing an important role for the ballclub.

“He’s becoming one of the leaders, too,” Cora added. “You can see that attitude.”

Story continues below advertisement

As Boston starts the second full month of the season, Wong’s impact at the plate, behind the plate and with the pitching staff truly is one of the more important pieces to ongoing success for the Red Sox.