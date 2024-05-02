Kutter Crawford entered 2024 as a breakout candidate for the Boston Red Sox.

His tenacity and stuff impressed on the mound in 2023. He’s given so much more than that to start 2024.

Crawford worked through seven innings for the first time in his MLB career, allowing just two earns runs as the Red Sox pulled away with a 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

“He worked hard in the offseason to get to this point,” Alex Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Big strikeout to end the sixth. Good stuff. Good fastball. He earned the right to go out there and try to get three outs. We had the bullpen going. He got the first one out. On the second one, the lefty was down. He finished the job.”

Crawford bounced back after allowing four runs against the Cubs his last time out and returned to the legitimate form he sported throughout the season so far. His impact for the Red Sox keeps raising the standard that the staff under pitching coach Andrew Bailey presents this season.

“I feel good so far,” Crawford shared on Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The biggest thing is just staying on the attack as the game goes on. I feel like I’ve been able to do that pretty well.”

The Red Sox maintain the best staff ERA in the sport, including a 2.00 ERA among starters entering Wednesday’s contest. Crawford did his part once again, saving the bullpen and giving Boston a golden chance to earn a win.

“Very proud of him,” Cora added. “He’s been awesome. Absolutely great. He got hit hard in the middle of the game there. That’s part of it, right? He threw a lot of strikes with good stuff. He maintained his stuff throughout the inning.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Giants game:

— Kutter Crawford went seven innings in a start for the first time in his career.

— Jarren Duran is tied for the MLB lead with four triples.

— The Red Sox won their sixth series of the season, moving to 6-3-1 in the 2024 campaign.

— For a team that has certainly seen its fair share of defensive miscues in 2024, Connor Wong had a brilliant play on a swinging bunt for the Red Sox.

— The Red Sox got an RBI from six different hitters: Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Rob Refsnyder, Connor Wong, Dominic Smith, and Enmanuel Valdez.

— Smith drove in a run to help boost the Red Sox in his team debut.

“I didn’t think I would be here, but I’m here,” Smith shared, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. I’m very grateful for the opportunity. I’m very grateful for the front office giving me the chance to go play. This is the best organization to be a part of (with) the history and the fan base.”

— Boston continued its win streak to four consecutive games.

— The Red Sox close out the series against the Giants on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.