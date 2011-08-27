Darnell McDonald Makes Pitching Debut, Doesn’t Hit Anybody in the Face

BOSTON — The fans at Fenway Park came to life in the ninth inning Friday night, but not for the usual reasons. The Red Sox were trailing Oakland by 11 runs at the time.

No, it was the presence of outfielder Darnell McDonald — dreads, high socks and all — stepping to the mound to make his major league pitching debut. Although many thoughts were in his head, one stood out.

"I would've felt bad if I reared back and hit somebody in the face," McDonald said.

It went as one might expect. McDonald walked the first two men he faced and later gave up a two-run double, although that came on a fly to left that probably is a lazy out in another park. At the very least, it spared the bullpen one big inning in advance of an unorthodox doubleheader Saturday.

"If I helped the team out by eating up an inning I’m more than willing," he said.

The 32-year-old outfielder became the 23rd Red Sox position player to pitch in a game and the first since Bill Hall did so last May 28 against Kansas City. McDonald hit as high as 90 on the gun, but threw just 11 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

His first offering was several feet high.

"Just trying to throw strikes. I was a little wild early on, couldn't find my release point," McDonald said. "A couple more bullpen sessions with [pitching coach Curt Young] and I’ll be ready for the playoffs."

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia said the strategy with McDonald was simple. Just throw it over the plate and hope the A’s “get themselves out.” There was no need to mix up the pitches.

“He threw one changeup in warm-ups that went about 30 feet,” Saltalamacchia joked.

Just getting the fastball over took work.

"That’s a lot harder than it looks," McDonald said. "I give our pitchers credit."

The McDonald situation added levity to a difficult night. What cannot be forgotten is why he was out there in the first place. Matt Albers entered in the eighth inning and just needed to get six outs in what was already a one-sided game.

But Albers threw 32 pitches in one inning, giving up four runs in the process. It’s part of a massive slump for Albers, who has given up 16 runs in 11 innings this month, walking six and striking out zero in his last four outings.

Manager Terry Francona called it "a little rut" and expressed a willingness to stick with his right-hander.

"We've got to get him back on that run again," he said.

Until Albers turns things around, he’s simply one of a handful of guys the Red Sox used in mop-up duty Friday night, including that outfielder who worked the ninth. Or is he a pitcher? Well, for a night, Darnell McDonald was just that.

"I'm official," he joked. "I'm officially a pitcher."