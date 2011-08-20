Patchwork Lineup Includes Mike Aviles in Two-Hole, Ryan Lavarnway at Designated Hitter as Red Sox Take on Royals

The absence of two of their top hitters forces the Red Sox to utilize an unconventional lineup Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

With Kevin Youkilis on the disabled list and Jacoby Ellsbury out of the lineup after being plunked by a pitch Friday, the Red Sox have Marco Scutaro leading off, Mike Aviles batting second and Dustin Pedroia manning the cleanup spot. Right fielder Josh Reddick bats fifth against Royals right-hander Felipe Paulino.

Ryan Lavarnway, who collected his first major league hit on Friday night, bats eighth as the designated hitter. Darnell McDonald takes Ellsbury's usual spot in center field.

Tim Wakefield is on the mound for the Red Sox, taking another crack at his 200th career victory.

Red Sox

Marco Scutaro, SS

Mike Aviles, 3B

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Josh Reddick, RF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Carl Crawford, LF

Ryan Lavarnway, DH

Darnell McDonald, CF

Tim Wakefield, P

Royals

Alex Gordon, LF

Melky Cabrera, CF

Billy Butler, DH

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Jeff Francoeur, RF

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Salvador Perez, C

Chris Getz, 2B

Alcides Escobar, SS

Felipe Paulino, P