BOSTON — The Red Sox failed to secure a series sweep Thursday, dropping their finale against the San Francisco Giants, 3-1, at Fenway Park.

Boston fell to 18-14 with the loss, while San Francisco improved to 15-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and Giants played on the opposite end of the spectrum Tuesday.

Boston’s pitching staff couldn’t seem to miss a bat, while San Francisco’s piled up strikeouts in a much-needed victory for the away team.

The Red Sox fanned nine times on the afternoon, while registering four total hits. It was a rough day for the unit, who’d been crushing the ball as of late — racking up four consecutive wins by scoring 32 total runs.

The Giants had less of an issue connecting with the ball, though they never really made loud contract. Mike Yastrzemski belted one into the bullpen off Josh Winckowski for a solo shot in the third inning, but San Francisco’s best offensive inning came when it singled Zack Kelly to death in the seventh. The Boston bats jut never quite got it going, so that’s all it took to send a wave of Giants fans that invaded the Fens back home happy.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Yastrzemski’s home run Thursday marked the second time in his career that he belted one out of the ballpark his grandfather, Carl, helped make famous.

— Naoyuki Uwasawa was tremendous in his Red Sox debut, collecting his first big league strikeout in a scoreless relief appearance that lasted two innings.

— Camilo Doval locked down the save for San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will kickstart a rare five-game road trip Friday, as they’re set to take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. It’ll be the first meeting between the Grapefruit League rivals this season, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.