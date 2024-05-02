Tyler O’Neill put up incredible numbers in the first month of the season, and one MLB insider is buying in on a huge season for the Boston Red Sox outfielder.

The 28-year-old led the American League with a .658 slugging percentage and 1.073 OPS among batters who’ve had at least 40 plate appearances. O’Neill’s power at the plate resulted in nine home runs and 12 RBIs. The seventh-year outfielder is on pace to match and even surpass his numbers from 2021 when he finished eighth in National League MVP voting.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan published a column Thursday highlighting his takeaways from the MLB season after one month. He included O’Neill as one of five batters “you should believe in.”

“Speaking of guys who figured something out, this is an upgraded version of the O’Neill who three years ago finished eighth in NL MVP voting,” Passan wrote. “His approach is clear: He has become incredibly choosy at the plate to find a pitch he can elevate. O’Neill is swinging at just 39.7% of pitches, 15th of 203 players with at least 90 plate appearances — and well below his career mark entering the season of 48.1%. This is how a player relegated to backup duty in St. Louis becomes a star again.”

The Red Sox will need O’Neill to continue to be a star to keep pace against the top teams in MLB, especially with players like Masataka Yoshida on the injured list. But the first month of the season showed Boston fans why O’Neill has been a must-watch player in the lineup.