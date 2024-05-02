What Impressed MLB Insider About Red Sox’s Start Of Season

The Red Sox went off to a modest start in the first full month of the MLB season, and this area of Alex Cora’s side led the way for them.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Thursday published a column about his early takeaways from the start of the season. One thing that stood out to the MLB insider was Boston leading the majors with a 2.60 ERA.

“The reason the Red Sox are ahead of the Royals in ERA is because Boston’s defense has too often butchered and mangled balls in play, leaving unearned runs a significant part of their vibe,” Passan wrote. “We should also include the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

“And what does every team on this list have in common? A very good bullpen so far. That’s new for Kansas City, newish in Detroit, surprising with Boston and de rigueur for Cleveland and Milwaukee. What makes Cleveland and Milwaukee the likeliest teams of this group to succeed isn’t the fact that they have the best records of the bunch. No, it goes back to those relievers. For the last half-decade, the Guardians and Brewers almost always find themselves at the top of bullpen rankings.”

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Slaten was the most impressive member of Boston’s bullpen. The right-hander has a 0.52 ERA and 2.04 FIP through 10 games this season. But the biggest standouts of the pitching staff have been Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Houck has a 1.60 ERA and a 1.99 FIP in 39 1/3 innings of action this season, and Crawford improved to a 1.56 ERA and 2.52 FIP after his win over the San Franciso Giants at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Health will be an important factor for the Red Sox staff to continue their impressive run, but the impending returns of Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello could help provide a further boost as Boston looks to remain competitive in the American League East for the rest of the season.