President Barack Obama Welcomes 1985 Chicago Bears to White House 26 Years After Dominant Season

Anyone who heard Sen. Ted Kennedy commend "Sammy Suzer and Mike Maguire" or Mayor Tom Menino recall "Varitek splitting the uprights" knows it doesn't always go so well when politicians try to recognize great athletic acheivements.

So the fact that President Barack Obama, who was still new to Chicago in 1985, made it more than 11 minutes without messing up a name or misidentifying Buddy Ryan's trademark defense on Friday showed just how big an impact the Bears had on their city that year.

"They were everywhere," Obama said. "They were like the Beatles."

The '85 Bears made their trip to the White House on Friday, more than 25 years after they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XX and earned the title in many fans' eyes as the greatest team ever. Two days after their victory, the Challenger shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into its flight and President Ronald Reagan had more important things to worry about than hosting a championship celebration. Thus, the Bears never got their White House visit.

Obama spoke at length about the team this week, and he didn't play it safe in his remarks. In addition to referencing the obvious, such as Walter Payton and the Super Bowl shuffle, Obama commented on receiver Willie Gault, the late Dave Duerson (who was the fulcrum of Ryan's 46 defense that season), and a memorable poster featuring the offensive linemen.

"When's the last time you saw a poster of an offensive line?" Obama asked rhetorically.

Well, as head coach Mike Ditka pointed out while presenting the president with a personalized Bears jersey, it only took nearly 26 years and five administrations for the Bears to get their audience with the president. Another offensive line poster can't be far behind.

As a Bears fan, the president didn't look too thrilled about receiving that Packers jersey in August. Chances are he'll be much more amenable to pulling this one out of the closet every Sunday.

