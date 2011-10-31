Send Bruins Reporter Douglas Flynn a Question for His Weekly Mailbag

The Bruins’ early-season struggles continued last week.

Now 10 games into the season, the reigning champs are clearly in serious trouble. At 3-7-0, the Bruins are mired in last place in the Eastern Conference, and changes could be coming if they don’t snap out of this slide soon.

After dropping both ends of a key home-and-home series with Montreal, the Bruins face two more big Northeast Division clashes against a pair of teams off to surprisingly strong starts as Ottawa comes to the Garden on Tuesday and the Bruins visit Toronto on Saturday.

