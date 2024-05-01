Maple Leafs Still See Know Bruins Remain Capable In Toronto

BOSTON — The Bruins have an extra trip to Toronto after failing to close out the Maple Leafs in a 2-1 overtime loss on Tuesday.

The series shifts back to Scotiabank Arena, though the Bruins have fared rather well there this series. Boston earned a pair of road victories in Games 3 and 4 to create a 3-1 series lead.

Even with momentum from Game 5, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe knows that a tougher test from the Bruins lays ahead on Thursday night.

“I’m sure they’re talking about it just the same,” Keefe told reporters at TD Garden on Tuesday night. “They’re comfortable and confident playing in Toronto. As difficult as this one was here tonight, the next one is going to be even harder. No matter where the game is played. Now, you’ve got their attention again.”

Boston has won five straight games, including the postseason, in Toronto dating back to February 2023. The Bruins hope to make it six straight and earn a date for a playoff rematch with the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins look to close out the series in Toronto in Game 6 on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.