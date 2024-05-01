Jack Edwards provided 19 seasons of memorable play-by-play commentary of Boston Bruins hockey on NESN.

Edwards will officially retire at the end of NESN’s postseason coverage, which for live games would end after the first round of the playoffs when game broadcasts head to national television.

In Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Bruins could not close out the series in a 2-1 overtime loss. That sends the series back to Toronto for Game 6 where the Bruins get the chance to clinch.

With the possibility that Edwards called his final game at TD Garden, the longtime broadcaster took time to show his gratitude to those who mean the most to him, beginning with his NESN partner Andy Brickley.

“You don’t find out who the best teammates are when champagne is dripping off your ceiling,” Edwards shared. “You find out who the best teammates are when the times are tough. You are the best teammate I’ve ever had.”

You can listen to Edwards’ full address here.

As for now, the NESN crew heads north of the border for Game 6 when the Bruins look for another win at Scotiabank Arena.

“Send them home crying from Maple Leafs Square!” Edwards exclaimed.

The Bruins look to close out the series in Toronto in Game 6 on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.