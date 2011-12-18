MLB

Report: Brewers Win Bidding Rights for Japanese Batting Champion Norichika Aoki

The only player in Japanese Professional Baseball history to post multiple 200-hit seasons might be coming to the major leagues.

The Yakult Swallows accepted a $2.5 million bid by the Milwaukee Brewers for the right to negotiate with center fielder Norichika Aoki, a three-time Central League batting champ, The Associated Press reports.

Aoki, 29, and the Brewers have 30 days to sign a deal.

The Brewers may be looking for outfield depth with the possible suspension of NL MVP Ryan Braun, who reportedly tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

