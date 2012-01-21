Cartoons

Chris Paul Helping Change Clippers’ Culture of Losing, Challenge Lakers for Top Billing in Hollywood

by on Sat, Jan 21, 2012 at 8:00AM

For as long as anyone can remember, the Los Angeles Lakers have been the basketball kings in L.A. After a hectic offseason, however, the Clippers intend to make a run at Hollywood supremacy.

Led by all-world point guard Chris Paul, the Clippers have a solid core in place to cruise past Kobe Bryant and the aging Lakers. Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Chauncey Billups surround Paul to create one of the hottest tickets in the NBA. 

After being an afterthought at the Staples Center for so many years, the Clippers are finally ready to stand up to their big brothers and change the status quo.

