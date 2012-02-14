Vote: Who Should Be Left-Handed Starting Pitcher on Red Sox All-Fenway Team?

On Feb. 13, the first installment of the fan voting for the All-Fenway Team was announced.

In the first two weeks of voting, fans can vote for the left-handed and right-handed starting pitchers they think should be a part of the All-Fenway Team.

The official site provides an in-depth looks at the left-handed starters that made the ballot. Fans can vote here for the players they think should make the team. Additionally, here is a look at all the positions and when their respective fan voting will be opened.

For this installment of the fan voting, fans have the ability to choose from players spanning an entire century of baseball. Starting with the earliest player on the ballot, Ray Collins, who began his career in 1909, all the way up to this year's team, which is represented by Jon Lester.

Dutch Leonard, Herb Pennock and Babe Ruth, all players during the late 1910s, made the ballot. We then skip ahead to 1934, when Lefty Grove made his Fenway debut. In 1947, Mel Parnell donned the Red Sox uniform and hurled his way onto the ballot. Bill Lee (1969-1978) and Bruce Hurst (1980-1988) bridge the gap between Parnell and Lester as the remaining members on the ballot.

Voting for this portion of the team runs for 13 days, until Feb. 26, before the voting turns to first basemen and catchers.

For more information on Fenway Park, visit Fenway Park 100.