Ricky Williams Claims Text From Bill Parcells Helped Guide Him to Retirement

Ricky Williams decided to retire on Tuesday, and his decision might have been influenced by one of the greatest football minds in history.

Williams said in an interview with Sid Rosenberg on WQAM in Miami that a text that he received from Bill Parcells helped steer him toward retirement.

"I was really excited to express to him how excited I was about football and about the way the season ended and how much I was looking forward to coming back, and his reply kind of shook me a little bit," Williams said. "He said, well, that's good to hear, he said, you know, don't chase this thing too long. You can contribute in other ways."

The text conversation reminded Williams of a time he conversed with Parcells about the proper time to call it a career. At that point, Williams decided it was time to hang 'em up.

Williams reached a milestone last season, becoming the 26th player in NFL history to rush for over 10,000 yards. The 34-year-old running back ran for 444 yards and two touchdowns this season and expressed an interest in returning for another season, but ultimately chose to end his career.

"I would've had more of a role in the offense. I would have put up bigger numbers and I'm convinced we would've gone to the Super Bowl and we would have won the Super Bowl," Williams said. "And I don't know if people will understand it, but me being able to see that, to feel that, to perceive it, to know it — it made it that I really didn't have to go out there and prove anything."