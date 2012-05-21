Mike Aviles Looks to Continue Hot Hitting When Red Sox Invade Baltimore to Open Three-Game Set

Editor's note: The temperature gauge is a Bill James-created statistic that measures how hot or cold hitters are. We will spotlight Red Sox and opposing team temperatures on game days.

Mike Aviles did something Sunday that someone on the Red Sox hasn't done in almost 100 years. The Boston shortstop took Cliff Lee deep in the first inning of Sunday's game, becoming the first Red Sox hitter to lead off consecutive games with a home run since 1913.

Aviles has been real hot as of late, hitting .400 (10-for-25) over his current six-game hitting streak with three home runs and six RBIs.

While his on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter (.315) leaves something to be desired, Aviles has found his power stroke while filling in for Jacoby Ellsbury. The shortstop has hit all eight of his home runs from the top of the Red Sox order.

He'll look to stay hot when the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday night.

Below are the Red Sox and Orioles temperatures for May 21.

Red Sox

Cody Ross, 94

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 85

Mike Aviles, 83

David Ortiz, 73

Che-Hsuan Lin, 73

Daniel Nava, 70

Kelly Shoppach, 66

Marlon Byrd, 65

Adrian Gonzalez, 62

Will Middlebrooks, 61

Dustin Pedroia, 60

Ryan Sweeney, 60

Nick Punto, 55

Orioles

Adam Jones, 82

Nick Markakis, 74

Xavier Avery, 73

Steve Tolleson, 70

J.J. Hardy, 70

Nick Johnson, 68

Bill Hall, 68

Chris Davis, 67

Luis Exposito, 64

Wilson Betemit, 53

Robert Andino, 52

Ryan Flaherty, 51

Matt Wieters, 47

