David Ortiz Heads to Disabled List, Red Sox Recall Mauro Gomez From Pawtucket

David Ortiz came to the ballpark on Tuesday, and said that his Achilles was in a good deal of pain. However, there was no announcement that the designated hitter would hit the disabled list.

That changed on Wednesday when Boston manager Bobby Valentine revealed on WEEI that Ortiz is indeed on his way to the DL after injuring his Achilles on an Adrian Gonzalez home run on Monday night.

Infielder Mauro Gomez will be called up from Pawtucket to take Ortiz's place on the 25-man roster for the time being.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed that there was no significant damage to Ortiz's Achilles, but he indicated that he was in a good amount of pain on Wednesday, a day after the injury. So it's apparent that the injury is going to take more than just a couple of days to heal — like Ortiz and the club originally hoped.

The absence of Ortiz probably couldn't come at a worse time for Boston. In the middle of a stretch in which they play the White Sox, Blue Jays, Rangers, Yankees and Tigers to finish off July, the Sox now must do so without their biggest offensive weapon. Ortiz has been fantastic this season, hitting .316 with 23 home runs and 58 RBIs.