Richard Sherman Changes Name to ‘Optimus Prime’ on Twitter in Preparation to Cover ‘Megatron’ Calvin Johnson (Photo)



Richard Sherman is quickly becoming one of the brashest young players in the league.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks' second-year cornerback made headlines after taunting Tom Brady following Seattle's last-minute win over New England. Now, the Stanford product is turning his attention to one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Sherman changed his name on Twitter to "Optimus Prime," a response to Calvin Johnson's nickname of "Megatron." Optimus Prime is the main protagonist robot in the Transformers franchise, while Megatron is the leader of the villainous Decepticons.

The matchup between Johnson and Sherman will be an interesting one. Sherman is known for his physical play, and at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he's used to towering over wide receivers. At 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, Johnson may be one of the few players that can outmatch Sherman's strength and size.

Johnson has 38 receptions for 592 yards and one touchdown on the season, while Sherman has allowed 21 receptions for 296 yards, zero touchdowns and has picked off three passes.

Sherman may be one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, but it may not be wise to make too many enemies in the league this early.