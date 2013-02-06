Pixar Animator Creates Artistic Rendering for Each Week of NFL Season (Photos)

The NFL season came to a close with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens raising another Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans.



If you’re having football withdrawals, NFL fans can now relive the season through animation. Austin Madison has been an animator on such hit Pixar films as Ratatouille, Up and Brave. The Pixar animator has uploaded almost two dozen artistic renderings of NFL games, including the Super Bowl, to his blog. In most cases, Madison took a literal approach to his artwork. For example, the animator depicted actual giants versus actual steelers in his Week 9 post.

Madison also posted drawings of the World Series and the BCS National Championship game. He depicted one matchup per week during the NFL’s regular season and continued through the playoffs.