College Basketball

Saint Louis Watches Tournament Selection Show From Best Buy After Missing Flight (Photo)

by on Sun, Mar 17, 2013 at 7:03PM

Most tournament-bound college basketball teams watched Sunday’s selection show from arenas or banquet halls, but the Saint Louis Billikens watched the announcement of their No. 4 seed from an odd location — a Best Buy in Secaucus, N.J.

After defeating Virginia Commonwealth University in the Atlantic 10 championship game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the team found itself stuck in traffic on the way to the airport. Rather than risk missing the show, the Billikens took a pit stop at a New Jersey mall, where they caught the announcement of their second round draw with New Mexico State.

Check out the impromptu viewing party in the tweets below.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties