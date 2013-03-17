Saint Louis Watches Tournament Selection Show From Best Buy After Missing Flight (Photo)

Most tournament-bound college basketball teams watched Sunday’s selection show from arenas or banquet halls, but the Saint Louis Billikens watched the announcement of their No. 4 seed from an odd location — a Best Buy in Secaucus, N.J.

After defeating Virginia Commonwealth University in the Atlantic 10 championship game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the team found itself stuck in traffic on the way to the airport. Rather than risk missing the show, the Billikens took a pit stop at a New Jersey mall, where they caught the announcement of their second round draw with New Mexico State.

Check out the impromptu viewing party in the tweets below.

Traffic has prevented us from getting to airport to see selection show, so yes, we are watching at a Best Buy in Jersey. —

SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) March 17, 2013

Selection Show watch party at Best Buy in New Jersey! http://t.co/UMSEDRT79K —

SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) March 17, 2013