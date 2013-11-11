Steven Stamkos Stretchered off Ice With Broken Tibia After Colliding With Goal Post (Video)

Steven Stamkos suffered a nasty leg injury during Monday’s matinee matchup in Boston.

The NHL’s leading scorer fell hard into the Lightning net midway through the second period, with his right shin colliding with the post as Stamkos battled for position with Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Stamkos went down in a heap after initially trying to skate to the bench, and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Stamkos entered Monday tied with Sidney Crosby for the league lead in points (23) and with St. Louis’ Alexander Steen for the lead in goals (14).

See the play in the video above.