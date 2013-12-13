Wellesley Fifth Grade Junior Raiders Win America Youth Football National Championship (Photos)

The Wellesley Junior Raiders took home the American Youth Football national title Friday morning, defeating the Detroit-based West Side Cubs 20-7 in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Raiders, who won the New England regional in AYF’s fifth grade division, knocked off the Michigan Bulldogs on Monday and the Gainesville Rattlers on Wednesday before taking down the Cubs in the championship.

AYF, founded in 1996, is one of several youth football organizations in the United States, with roughly 23,000 teams from all 50 states participating.

Check out some scenes from Wellesley’s postgame celebration in the photos below.