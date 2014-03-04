Johan Santana, Orioles Reach Agreement On Minor League Contract

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana has agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles as he tries to come back from the second major operation on his left shoulder.

The 34-year-old left-hander became a free agent after completing a $137.5 million, six-year contract with the New York Mets, who declined a $25 million option and paid a $5.5 million buyout.

Santana, 139-78 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Mets, missed the 2011 season following shoulder surgery on Sept. 14, 2010, returned to pitch the Mets’ first no-hitter on June 1, 2012, then missed last season after an operation on April 2.

The deal announced Tuesday follows Baltimore’s recent agreements with right-handers Ubaldo Jimenez and Suk-min Yoon, as well as outfielder Nelson Cruz.