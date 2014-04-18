Maxim Lapierre Keeps Game Alive For Blues With Leg Save In OT (Video)

It’s hard enough to score in overtime of a Stanley Cup playoff game, especially when St. Louis Blues goaltender Ryan Miller is in net.

When two players are between the pipes, it’s virtually impossible.

The Blues proved that point in the first overtime of Thursday night’s thriller against Chicago Blackhawks in the opening game of their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

With less than two minutes left in the first overtime, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews found teammate Kris Versteeg for a quick one-time wrist shot near the left circle. With Miller out of position in net, Versteeg’s shot looked like the game-winner.

Standing between Versteeg and overtime glory, however, was St. Louis forward Maxim Lapierre, who had been pushed into the crease by Chicago forward Brandon Saad.

Lapierre alertly dropped to his knees and stopped Versteeg’s blistering shot with his body to keep his team alive.

Lapierre’s save would prove to be crucial, as teammate Alexander Steen netted the winning goal in triple overtime to give the Blues a 4-3 victory at Scottrade Center.